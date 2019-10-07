Moped driver dies in crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man riding a moped died Monday morning after a collision with a car, according to a news release from Durham police.

The crash happened just before 7:45 a.m. Police said the moped, driven by 59-year-old Harold Taylor, collided by a 2018 Nissan Altima driven by 41-year-old Khedron Mims.

The initial investigation indicated that Mims was driving east on Juniper Street and stopped at the stop sign at North Guthrie Avenue. He then pulled forward and stopped in the intersection.

The moped, which had the right of way, collided with the left front side of the Altima, police said.

Taylor died at the scene.

Investigators said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to factor into the crash. Mims was charged with failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

