Moped driver hurt in North Raleigh hit-and-run, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a moped driver was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Falls of Neuse and Newton roads around 10:15 p.m. They said the driver was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene. Police are investigating it as a felony hit-and-run.

No further information was available.

