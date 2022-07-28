RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal health officials announced Thursday they’ve secured another 780,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and soon, many of those doses could be headed to North Carolina.

This brings the total of doses secured by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to around 1.1 million.

More than 500 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered across North Carolina as of Monday, and the federal government has allocated more than 4,500 doses for our state.

The virus spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact but can be passed on through sheets or towels.

When asked whether people need to get vaccinated, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it’s a case-by-case situation.

“We are also telling folks that if you have concerns or if you are want to know what your personal protocol should be that you should go to your provider; your medical provider,” Jean-Pierre said.

The state says it’ll receive more vaccine shipments in the coming weeks, and it’s currently available at nine county health departments, including Wake, Durham and Cumberland.