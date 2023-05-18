RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Teach for America North Carolina says it doesn’t have as many teachers as it had before the pandemic, but those numbers are starting to tick up.

While the organization isn’t ready to provide exact enrollment numbers, they do have more teachers going into the classroom next school year than they did the previously.

“We’re starting to see some peaks of some rebounding of those we’re attracting to the profession,” said Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, Teach for America North Carolina’s State Executive Director.

The N.C. chapter of the organization is recruiting at college campuses and even going out of state to find teachers.

“We talk to them about what kind of difference they want to make in the world and what those contributions are and having that classroom experience as a leader coming out of college is a great foundation,” Dr. Perry-Graves said.

Teach For America provides a stipend for its teachers but the teacher’s school district is responsible for paying their salaries.

While they’re not able to promise more money for participants, Dr. Perry-Graves says they remind teachers and recruits of the difference they can make and that they’ll provide training and mental health resources they provide along the way.

If you’re interested in learning more about Teach for America, click here.