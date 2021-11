DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Approximately 1,202 customers are without power in Durham after a car crashed into a power pole just after 2 a.m. causing a widespread outage.

Initially power was expected to be restored by 4:30 a.m. but that time has since been pushed back to 3:30 p.m.

Authorities have not said what caused the vehicle to crash into the pole.

Duke Energy crews are at the scene working to repair the pole and lines.