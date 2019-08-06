More than 15 agencies respond to blaze at NC asphalt plant

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say more than 15 different agencies responded to a large fire at an asphalt plant in Statesville Monday night.

According to Iredell Communications, the incident happened at Maymead Inc. on Bostian Bridge Road off of Buffalo Shoals Road about two miles southeast of downtown Statesville.

Officials say 15 different agencies responded to the call to assist.

According to a tweet from the City of Statesville, the fire began in the old plant and the new plant was not harmed.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no official word on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

