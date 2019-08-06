STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say more than 15 different agencies responded to a large fire at an asphalt plant in Statesville Monday night.
According to Iredell Communications, the incident happened at Maymead Inc. on Bostian Bridge Road off of Buffalo Shoals Road about two miles southeast of downtown Statesville.
Officials say 15 different agencies responded to the call to assist.
According to a tweet from the City of Statesville, the fire began in the old plant and the new plant was not harmed.
No injuries were reported.
There’s no official word on what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- More than 15 agencies respond to blaze at NC asphalt plant
- Surveillance video shows car running into people after fight outside Raleigh nightclub
- 5-year-old SC girl missing after mother found dead
- Sanitation worker gives toy recycle truck to kid who regularly greets him
- Man accused of threatening to shoot up Florida Walmart said he was ‘intrigued’ by recent shootings
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.