More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC for third straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third day in a row, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day across the state.

On Saturday, the NCDHHS reported 2,102 new cases.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 1,140, eight fewer than Friday. Saturday makes the 11th day in a row with more than 1,000 people hospitalized. There are 316 adults in ICU, the most since August.

The percent positive is up slightly to 6.6 percent. It has been at six percent or higher for five days straight.

There were 19 deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 3,929.