More than 900 new cases of COVID-19 in NC, total surpasses 35,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than a half a million tests have been completed across the state.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported 13,876 tests were completed since Saturday and 921 of those tests returned positive. That is the highest single-day total for a Sunday. The previous high of 916 came last Sunday.

A total of 35,546 cases have been reported across the state.

A total of 511,226 tests have been completed and the positive rate is 10 percent for the third time in four days.

The total number of deaths increased by 4 bringing the total to 996.

The total number of people currently hospitalized is down by 12 to 696, slight down from the all-time high of 717 set Friday.

NCDHHS announced the launch of two new online tools this week to help people determine if they need to be tested and find testing place.

Check My Symptoms helps those who feel uncertain about if they should get tested.

Use Find My Testing Place to locate a testing site.