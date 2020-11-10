MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department said Monday officers are searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday.

Nathan Cochran is described as a white male, shoulder-length blonde curly hair, 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs about 248 pounds.

Cochran, 15, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

If you have any information contact 252-726-1911 or Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.