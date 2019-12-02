Morissette to bring ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – “You Oughta Know” about this show!

Alanis Morissette will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill” with tour stops in Charlotte and Raleigh on the following dates:

June 21 : Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion

: Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion June 23: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

She’ll be joined by Garbage and Liz Phair.

According to USA today, “Jagged Little Pill” produced a slew of ubiquitous rock-radio staples, with the fiery “You Oughta Know” leading a hit parade that included “Hand In My Pocket,” “Ironic,” “You Learn” and “Head Over Feet.”

The album has sold more than 15 million U.S. copies.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. on Live Nation.

