Morissette to bring ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – “You Oughta Know” about this show!
Alanis Morissette will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill” with tour stops in Charlotte and Raleigh on the following dates:
- June 21: Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion
- June 23: Raleigh, N.C. — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
She’ll be joined by Garbage and Liz Phair.
According to USA today, “Jagged Little Pill” produced a slew of ubiquitous rock-radio staples, with the fiery “You Oughta Know” leading a hit parade that included “Hand In My Pocket,” “Ironic,” “You Learn” and “Head Over Feet.”
The album has sold more than 15 million U.S. copies.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. on Live Nation.
- Spotting Cyber Monday scams
- Warrant: Raleigh infant had 11 broken ribs, ‘abnormal liver function’ due to abuse; dad charged
- Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
- Apex teen killed, Raleigh man injured in crash on I-40 in Pender County, authorities say
- NC State fires longtime defensive coordinator
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now