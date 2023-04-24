MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Hi, I would like to report a double suicide.”

Those were the words said in a calm voice by Michael Aaron Matthews to a 911 dispatcher soon after his wife was shot to death on the evening of April 14.

Matthews, 40, is charged with murdering his wife, Nabaruna Karamakar, 33, in their home in the 100 block of Seagrave Place, according to Morrisville police.

It was the first of two 911 calls Matthews made shortly after 9 p.m. that evening. CBS 17 obtained the calls Monday.

In the 30-second first call, the dispatcher asked Matthews to repeat himself. Matthews then apparently hangs up.

The second call about a minute later has the dispatcher calling him back. When asked if he wanted to report a double suicide, Matthews replies with a barely audible “Yes. Thank you.”

The dispatcher then asked Matthew if there was someone hurt “right now” at the address and Matthews apparently hangs up again.

Morrisville Communications and Outreach Director Wil Glenn confirmed April 17 that Matthews made the 911 calls.

Officers recovered a shotgun in the home on the night of the shooting. Police still have not released a motive for the killing.