Moscow court sentences protest bystander to years in prison

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University announced on Monday that it has been selected as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting in 2019" by Washington Monthly.

ECU officials said this is the second year in a row the university has won this ranking, which is part of Washington Monthly's "The College Guide and Rankings," a new publication that rates colleges and universities on their contributions to social mobility, research, and public service.

ECU is one of only four North Carolina schools on this list for 2019. ECU said this "demonstrates ECU’s commitment to promote civic engagement among the student body, encouraging students to vote and actively participate in community decisions."

Tara Kermiet, associate director of ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, praised the ranking and said, “Our focus is on educating students about how to be responsible, engaged citizens. It is important that our students have the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the systems of our democracy. All opportunities offered through our center are designed with an educational focus to support students as they learn about themselves and their community, take action through voting, and advocate for lasting positive change.”

ECU said its education on civic engagement also includes participation in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE), which offers colleges and universities an opportunity to learn their student registration and voting rates.

ECU also said it hosts several events to help students register to vote and to increase their participation at the polls, including offering free ECU Transit shuttles to polling locations.