Mother arrested after baby dies from meth intoxication

PLYMOUTH, Indiana (CNN) — An Indiana woman is in custody, accused of killing her baby who coroners said had ingested methamphetamine.

The probable cause affidavit said when Ashlee Rans, 36, called first responders, she blamed herself for rolling over her baby while asleep.

However, investigators said that’s wasn’t the reason the baby died.

“The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication and the manner of death was homicide,” said Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier.

The autopsy happened the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby’s system.

The affidavit said Rans only admitted to using marijuana and she was aware there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breastfeeding.

Only after the autopsy came out did she admit to being on meth only two days before the infant’s death.

Napier said while both charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be prevented.

“Every year, we get those cases where people fall asleep with their infant in their arms in a chair or in bed, or somehow end up asphyxiating an otherwise healthy child, just from unsafe practices,” she said.

Rans is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail. She faces between 20 and 40 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

