Mother, boyfriend charged in death of infant found in NC hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) have charged a mother and her boyfriend for their involvement in the death of a 1-year-old child who was found in a south Charlotte hotel Tuesday.

Police say 24-year-old Yasmine Richardson has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and 23-year-old Daquan McFadden has been charged with both murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

According to CMPD, officers were called to the Best Western on East Woodlawn Road around 10:43 a.m. Police say the child was “in need of medical attention” but did not give further details.

The child died at the hospital, sparking a death investigation.

“They were performing CPR and they continued, put a lot of effort in, transported the child downtown to Atrium Main where the child was unfortunately pronounced deceased,” said Cameron Selvey, CMPD Major with criminal investigations bureau.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Police say Richardson is the victim’s mother and say that McFadden is Richardson’s boyfriend who has been living with them.

Other guests at the hotel said it was terrible news to hear waking up Tuesday morning.

″Having kids, that’s not something you wanna hear,” said Michael Duchaine.

“Usually when you see a bunch of police around it’s nothing good happening,” said Wayne Lavender, another guest at Best Western.

Officials have not said what may have happened to the child.

This is an active and ongoing investigation

Anyone with further information should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

