RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Jackson Springs man is the winner of a $100,000 lottery prize.

Steven Richter stopped at the Speedway on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen to buy a $30 200X The Cash scratch-off. When he scratched, he said he saw something that made him realize why he may have won.

“The winning number that I had was ‘six’ and that’s my mother’s maiden name,” Richter said. “It had to be fate.”

Richter said he thought he’d won $100 at first. He called his wife as soon as he saw how much he’d really won.

“She still can’t believe it,” he said.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Richter took home $71,019. He said he plans to pay some bills and put some money away for his daughter’s college.

The NC Education Lottery said the 200X The Cash game launched this month with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. All six $5 million prizes and 17 of the $100,000 prizes are still unclaimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education, the NC Education Lotter said. In 2021, Moore County the lotter generated $4.8 million.