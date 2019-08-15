Motive for Wayne County bomb makers still a mystery, sheriff’s office says

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbors in Wayne County are still shaken but hoping for answers after an explosives bust earlier in the week.

“At one time years ago, we would deal with people finding dynamite in old pack houses, but what we found Sunday I’ve had very few experiences like that,” said Maj. Richard Lewis of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“They had enough explosives over there to blow Dudley off the map,” said Linda Jones.

After raiding a Dudley trailer, deputies arrested Corey Bernard Manuel and Monica Lynn Hunt on felony charges of manufacturing and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Manuel and Hunt have multiple felony charges dating back to the early 2000s.

“These individuals were not up on our radar as being someone that would build a bomb,” said Lewis.

While the sheriff’s office still isn’t releasing what type of material was used to build the bombs.

CBS 17 wanted to know how convicted felons were able to get their hands on bomb-making materials in the first place.

“Individuals can purchase items legitimately and they can go and get it off the black market so to speak to get the material to build a bomb,” said Lewis.

That has people like Jones concerned that her neighbors were part of something bigger than building bombs.

“You never know whether someone is going to come back and do it again or whether someone else they were dealing with might have been in on it,” said Jones.

“The most concerning part is we don’t know why,” said Lewis. “Why did these individuals decide to do this? We have no evidence to say that this is a bigger part of something, but we still don’t know why.”

At this time the investigation is ongoing, but Sheriff Larry Pierce tells CBS 17 the ATF and FBI are looking into federal charges in this case.

