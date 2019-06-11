Motorcyclist ejected, killed in fiery crash in Garner was speeding, report shows

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who was ejected and died in a fiery crash in Garner on Sunday afternoon was speeding when the wreck occurred, according to a crash report from Garner police.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Benson Road/N.C. 50 at Garner Road, according to Garner Police Capt. Joe Binns.

The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Christopher Levesque, of Clayton, was heading east on Garner Road and the car involved was heading south from Broughton Street toward N.C. 50, according to Binns.

Levesque and his 42-year-old female passenger were riding on a Harley-Davidson going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and blew through a solid red light at the intersection, according to the report.

The SUV that the Harley slammed into was only traveling at 10 mph as the driver and his passenger had just pulled out into the intersection, the report shows.

The motorcycle crashed into the SUV at 50 mph and at an angle, according to the police report. Levesque and his passenger were both thrown off the bike and both vehicles then caught fire. The collision was so vicious that the motorcycle sent the SUV careening into a third vehicle on Benson Road. Levesque did not brake before the crash, the report shows.

Levesque was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was seriously injured.

No one in either of the other two vehicles was injured, according to the report.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

