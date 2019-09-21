Motorcyclist injured in collision with SUV in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving an SUV Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Strickland and Six Forks roads.

In images from the scene, it appeared the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a large SUV.

Part of the intersection was closed after the wreck. Police have not said how the crash happened or which driver was at fault.

The motorcyclist was taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

