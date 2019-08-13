Motorcyclist injured in Hillsborough crash, road closed

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Hillsborough on Monday night, police say.

The wreck was reported around 9:05 p.m. along U.S. 70 business, which was closed because of the crash, according to Hillsborough police Lt. Andy Simmons.

The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Simmons said.

The road is closed between Morelanda Drive and Tuscarora Drive.

Simmons said he was unsure how long the road would be closed.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now