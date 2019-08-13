1  of  2
Second man arrested in 2016 Durham murder Motorcyclist injured in Hillsborough crash, road closed

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsborough crash, road closed

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Hillsborough on Monday night, police say.

The wreck was reported around 9:05 p.m. along U.S. 70 business, which was closed because of the crash, according to Hillsborough police Lt. Andy Simmons.

The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Simmons said.

The road is closed between Morelanda Drive and Tuscarora Drive.

Simmons said he was unsure how long the road would be closed.

