ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when he failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle in Zebulon Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist was making a right turn onto NC-39 from Richardson Road when he crashed into a Saturn.

Authorities say the driver of the Saturn was not at fault but was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The driver has been charged with DWI and is in custody under a $250,000 bond.