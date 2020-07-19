Motorcyclist killed in Durham hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police say a motorcyclist died at the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the wreck on Holloway Street at North Hyde Park Avenue.

Police say 45-year-old Amado Lopez of Durham was driving a Honda Fit eastbound when he turned left into the path of 24-year-old Raekwon Nixon of Durham. Nixon was riding a Honda CBR motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the front passenger side of Lopez’s vehicle as Lopez was turning left onto Hyde Park Avenue from Holloway Street.

Nixon was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police say Lopez fled the scene of the crash but his vehicle was located a short time later in the 900 block of North Hyde Park Avenue.

Lopez surrendered to police and has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death. He was placed in custody of the Durham County Jail under a $10,000 bond.