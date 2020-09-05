Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole on Raeford Road near South Raeford Road Friday night.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Emergency Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The two outbound lanes on Raeford Road, between Rayconda Road and Bentridge Lane, were closed while the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.