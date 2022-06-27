DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Witnesses told police they saw a motorcycle speeding down Angier Avenue last week before it was involved in a deadly collision, court documents say.

Police said the crash happened before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. Alston and Angier avenues.

A motorist driving a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Angier Ave. and turned south on Alston Ave., according to the search warrant. The driver told police he saw the motorcycle approaching and sped up to clear the intersection.

Police said Juan Saul Gracias Umanzor, 25, lost control of the motorcycle and slid into the side of the Fusion. The search warrant said the motorcycle landed on top of Gracias Umanzor and was pronounced dead on scene.

The search warrant revealed that a witness said she pulled to the side of the road to avoid being struck by the motorcycle and watched it collide with the Ford Fusion.

A second witness saw the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed at the same time the car was turning left, according to the search warrant.

The search warrant was issued after police believed that Sanchez violated the charges and regulations of failing to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

According to the search warrant, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, investigator Joseph Colquitt searched and seized the 2011 Ford Fusion.

An investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if charges were filed.