Motorist extricated after car overturns during two-vehicle crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One motorist had to be extricated out of a vehicle after it landed on its side following a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from the Virginia Beach Fire, the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Indian River Road.

When they got to the scene, fire officials reported seeing one of the vehicles involved on its side. Fire crews worked on stabilizing the vehicle and getting the passenger out.

The motorist was eventually removed from the vehicle and treated on the scene by members of VBEMS. Officials say the patient declined further medical care.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were additional injuries reported following the crash whose cause is still under investigation.