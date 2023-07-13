RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Mount Olive man has been found guilty of teaching someone how to make and use an explosive knowing that person was trying to use it to hurt or kill a law enforcement officer.

According to prosecutors the investigation into 39-year-old Christopher Arthur began after an incident on May 27, 2020 in New York where a two-hour police pursuit ended in the shooting death of Joshua Blessed, a Virginia truck driver.

When law enforcement searched Blessed’s car, they found three improvised explosive devices. More IEDs and firearms were found when his home was searched. Multiple Tackleberry Solutions tactical instructional manuals were also found. The author listed was Arthur.

A review of Blessed’s cell phone indicated that he had attended training with Arthur in Mount Olive for multiple days in March of 2020, said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On March 19, 2021, a confidential source working with the FBI requested a free PDF document from Tackleberry Solutions. A Arthur responded saying he had to keep parts of the information in the PDF off of the internet because explosives were a “touchy topic”. Arthur and the investigator began communicating over the phone regarding the manuals and additional training at a cost.

On May 5, 2021, the source attended training on explosives at Arthur’s Mount Olive home. He told Arthur he intended to kill federal law enforcement who might come to his home. Arthur gave them training on how to use the IEDs and how to evade arrest after killing members of law enforcement. Arthur went on to show them how to make components of IEDs before giving them to the investigator, Easley’s office said

During a search of Arthur’s home, officers found an IED sitting on the front porch that was wired for a 9-volt battery powered switch located within the home. Multiple IEDs, an IED striker plate, an electronic IED trigger and other IED components, a pistol suppressor, bulk gunpowder, and mixed Tannerite explosive were also recovered.

In training materials provided by Arthur he said, “When those [law enforcement officers] are trying to kick in your door, there’s no more peaceful negotiations. The time is over. That’s the time for you to start putting lead down range….that’s when you pick up that phone…to your fellow militia members and you say ‘I need help!’ And that’s when y’all man the freak up, get out there and put boots up their ass, lead down range, and bodies on the ground!”

A jury also found Arthur guilty of receiving and possessing unregistered devices including a short-barreled rifle, a silencer, three improvised hand grenades, and an improvised claymore. He was also found guilty of possessing a silencer with an obliterated serial number.

Arthur faces up to 95 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when sentenced later this year.