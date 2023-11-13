RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mount Olive man was federally indicted and arrested on charges of trafficking drugs and distributing fentanyl to a victim who later died as a result of an overdose.

Dylan Jones, 23, is charged with on count of distribution resulting in death, three counts of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

“North Carolina reported a 22% increase in overdose deaths in 2021 with more than 4000 people losing their life in a single year, and more than 77% of the deaths likely involving fentanyl,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of N.C. “We are partnering with local law enforcement to train and educate on the dangers of fentanyl and prioritizing the prosecution of it.”

According to the indictment, Jones is suspected of having supplied counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to a victim who died in 2022. He is also believed to have sold fentanyl on three different dates and during at least one of those sales, was carrying a firearm.

Jones was arrested on state charges on Nov. 2, 2022, and was recently arrested on federal charges on Nov. 7, 2023. Jones is currently in custody and has a detention hearing set for Thursday where the government will seek pre-trial detention, according to a news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney will continue to work diligently to dismantle drug trafficking operations in our community and ensure those responsible for the deaths of our loved ones are held accountable,” said Duplin County Sheriff Stratton Stokes. “I am thankful for their partnership as our county faces the fentanyl crisis that touches every corner of our nation.”