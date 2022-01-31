Mount Olive man taught others how to make IEDs to kill law enforcement, feds say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN)- A Duplin County man was arrested for allegedly teaching another person how to make and use an explosive. Prosecutors say the suspect knew the individual intended to use the explosive to murder a federal law enforcement.

Christopher Arthur, 38, was arrested on Jan. 22 and went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones, Jr., on Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Court documents said that in 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that someone was trying to organize and recruit for a militia group and was preparing to engage against the United States Government. Two years later on May 27, that person was stopped by law enforcement in New York. That stop resulted in a two-hour police chase and an exchange of gunfire. The person was shot and killed by law enforcement.

When law enforcement searched his car, they found three improvised explosive devices. More IEDs and firearms were found when his home was searched. Multiple Tackleberry Solutions tactical instructional manuals were also found. The author listed was Christopher Arthur.

After searching the deceased person’s cell phone, investigators found he had attended training with Arthur at Tackleberry Solutions in Mount Olive for multiple days in March of 2020.

In March 2021, the FBI covertly requested a free PDF document from Tackleberry Solutions. Arthur responded saying he had to keep parts of the information in the PDF off of the internet because explosives were a “touchy topic”. Arthur gave investigators his phone number and mailing address.

Two months later at his home in May, an investigator told Arthur he intended to kill federal law enforcement who might come to his home. Arthur gave them training on how to use the IEDs and how to evade arrest after killing members of law enforcement. Arthur went on to show them how to make components of IEDs before giving them to the investigator.

A search warrant of his home turned up multiple IEDs, an IED striker plate, an electronic IED trigger and other IED components, a pistol suppressor, bulk gunpowder, and mixed Tannerite explosive were recovered.

“This type of behavior is criminal, it is unacceptable, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Here in Eastern North Carolina, we will protect the brave men and women of law enforcement who are sworn to protect us. The Justice Department will aggressively investigate and prosecute those whose actions would further violence against those in uniform. Our public servants in law enforcement deserve nothing less,” said United States Attorney Michael Easley..

Robert R. Wells, FBI Special Agent in Charge, said, “The behavior alleged in this indictment, training someone in methods of how to kill or injure law enforcement, is both serious and frightening.”