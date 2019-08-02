Move over mustard ice cream – ice dog sandwiches are here

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the heels of the announcement that mustard ice cream could actually be a thing – someone had to go out and top it.

French’s released a recipe for mustard ice cream in advance of National Mustard Day on Saturday.

The internet groaned at the thought of downing spoonfuls of mustard ice cream on a hot and humid summer day.

But Oscar Mayer would not be outdone.

The meat masters posted their own ice cream creation on Twitter.

The Oscar Mayer ice dog sandwich.

Hot dog flavored ice cream with spicy mustard ice cream.

Would you eat an ice dog sandwich? Or would you just stick with a bowl full of smooth mustard ice cream.

