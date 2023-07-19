GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is popular in more ways than just YouTube.

MrBeast collaborating with Stumble Guys this summer

With his entrepreneurial thinking, he owns MrBeast Burger as well as his chocolate bar, Feastables. Both have done well in the United States after being launched in January of 2022. Now, he’s taking the Feastables bar overseas to the United Kingdom.

Best of MrBeast: What would you do with a house full of Legos?

In a tweet by MrBeast, he expressed his excitement over how quickly the bars have been flying off the shelves in the UK. So much so, that the stores are having a hard time keeping up with the huge demand.

MrBeast looking for 8-year-old megafan scammed by prank

With how quickly they are being bought, he reassured all fans that they will be restocked within the next few weeks.

Big Bang: MrBeast blows up a home with fireworks, wrecks a train and more in latest video

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick