Mt. Olive man faces sex charges involving 6-year-old girl, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County man is facing sex charges after deputies said Friday he was involved in a sexual assault with a 6-year-old girl.

The investigation first began on August 14 after deputies learned of a possible sexual assault involving the suspect and a young girl, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The office’s Special Victims Unit investigated the allegations.

Benito Miranda Yanez Jr., 27, of Mount Olive was charged Friday with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, the news release said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case.

Yanez is being held in the Wayne County jail on a $520,000 secured bond.

