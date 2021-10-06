MTN DEW Uproar announces new ‘Bold Berry Kiwi’ flavor launching only at select Food Lion stores

MTN DEW® announces the launch of its newest flavor, MTN DEW Uproar, an exhilarating, flavor-charged blend of berry and kiwi. (Photo Credit: MTN DEW)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you like the blend of berry and kiwi in one drink, MTN DEW just made your day with their new drink only available for a limited time at Food Lion stores.

MTN DEW Uproar

On Wednesday, the limited-edition drink will be available in 20 oz. and 2- liter bottles in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Jenny Figueroa, the Senior Director of Marketing for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division) said, “Food Lion has been a longtime partner of MTN DEW, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them their first-ever exclusive DEW flavor innovation.”

She continued, “DEW Nation is adventurous and bold, and we wanted to give our fans at Food Lion a unique flavor-charged combination that reflects their discerning tastes. A delicious mouth-watering berry kiwi flavor with a DEW twist, MTN DEW Uproar is unlike any beverage ever tasted and bound to delight fans.”

Pre-orders for the new drink begin today, and you can order online here.

If you need a store locator to find your DEW, click here.