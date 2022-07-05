Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Strong to severe storms will be possible each day following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Today, areas north and west of Raleigh are under a level 1 severe weather threat. Isolated storms this afternoon could produce damaging winds, though most areas will remain dry.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, between 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., will be the best chance for everyone in central North Carolina to see storms that could produce damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has everyone under a ‘slight risk’, which is a level 2 severe risk.

Timing of scattered storms will occur mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. You can also expect it to turn very hot and humid.

Wednesday will be the hottest day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Scattered showers and storms will be around through Saturday before we turn much cooler on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s then!