HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite firefighters’ efforts, several animals were killed in a house fire on Wednesday in Orange County, officials said.

The Orange Rural Fire Department said a 911 radio call was made just before 6:15 p.m. reporting a structure fire with animals trapped on Riverside Drive just outside Hillsborough.

An Orange County deputy on scene reported smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.

Orange Rural, Eno, Efland and New Hope fire departmetns responded.

“After gaining entry, a search for the trapped animals resulted in no survivors. The fire was quickly controlled by an aggressive interior fire attack,” Orange Rural said.

The residence is uninhabitable due to “significant” smoke and heat damage.

“We want to thank the Orange County Sherriff’s Department and Orange County EMS for their efforts to try and revive the animals as our firefighters were bringing them out,” Orange Rural said.

Crews cleared the scene at 8:27 p.m.