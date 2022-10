Homes were evacuated in Durham on Monday morning because of a gas leak. (Darran Todd / CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple homes have been evacuated as a precaution due to a gas leak, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Firefighters said the area from Carlton Avenue to Primitive Street between North Queen and Gurley streets has been shut down because of the leak.

Firefighters said the gas leak is underground, and the gas company is working to repair the leak.

