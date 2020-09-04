Multiple staff members and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Southern Pines long-term care facility

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Health Department has been notified of a COVID-19 outbreak at Elmcroft of Southern Pines located on Brucewood Road.

In long-term care or congregate living settings, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

Officials say four staff members and four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Weekly testing of all residents and staff will be conducted until the outbreak is concluded. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility following a twenty-eight day period.

Elmcroft is the ninth nursing home facility in Moore County with a COVID-19 outbreak. Three facilities, including Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Fox Hollow, and Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care, have been declared concluded.