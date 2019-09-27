Mumps confirmed at Elon, High Point universities, health, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State health officials are working with Elon and High Point universities after confirmed cases of the mumps were reported on campus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Sept. 26, seven confirmed cases have been reported.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable viral illness best known for causing swelling of the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw, called parotitis.

Mumps can cause several complications including inflammation of the testicles in men and inflammation of the ovaries in women.



Mumps is spread by droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person.

A person with confirmed or suspected mumps should stay home from work or school and limit close contact with others for five days after the salivary glands swell, or until mumps is ruled out.



“Anyone who thinks they might have mumps should contact their physician and have appropriate laboratory testing,” said Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina State Epidemiologist.



The most effective way to prevent mumps is to get vaccinated.

