Myrtle Beach man forced 3 people to undress at gunpoint over missing Xanax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 27-year-old man on Monday and charged him with kidnapping after they said he man forced three people to undress at gunpoint.
Police responded on Saturday to Generation X on Ocean Boulevard for a kidnapping call, according to warrants.
David Daniel Cordova of Myrtle Beach was inside the store when he accused someone of stealing his Xanax pills and he forced three people into a backroom, where he demanded that they undress.
Cordova presented a handgun and made death threats, according to the warrants.
Police found a handgun, a 45.4 grams of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine and two bottles of Xanax that he did not have a prescription for, according to warrants.
Cordova has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in ice, crank, crack (28 grams or more but less than 100 grams) and possession of a controlled substance.
He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Tuesday morning, on a $15,000 bail.
He did not have any bail set for the kidnapping charges, as of Tuesday morning.
