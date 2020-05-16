N.C. COVID-19 cases increase by more than 800 in a day

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heath officials reported an increase of 853 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period.

According to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, the new cases reported Saturday bring the current total to 17,982 across 99 counties . On Friday, the total was 17,129.

Officials say a total of 238,586 tests have been completed, an increase of more than 7,000 since Friday.

According to NCDHHS, the virus has caused a total of 652 deaths, 11 more than reported on Friday.

A total of 481 people remain hospitalized across the state.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.