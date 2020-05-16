N.C. COVID-19 cases increase by more than 800 in a day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Heath officials reported an increase of 853 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period.
According to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, the new cases reported Saturday bring the current total to 17,982 across 99 counties . On Friday, the total was 17,129.
Officials say a total of 238,586 tests have been completed, an increase of more than 7,000 since Friday.
According to NCDHHS, the virus has caused a total of 652 deaths, 11 more than reported on Friday.
A total of 481 people remain hospitalized across the state.
Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.