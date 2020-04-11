NC health officials confirm 4,312 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 4,312 cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday morning, an increase of several hundred from Friday.
There are 362 people currently hospitalized a the number of deaths has risen to 80.
The death toll has increased by six in just 24 hours, official said.
The positive cases span across 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
On Saturday, Johnston County reported five new coronavirus cases, which brings the total to 96 for the county.
Cumberland County Saturday reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for Cumberland County to 81.
Meanwhile, Lee County confirmed one new COVID-19, which brings the total for the county up to nine cases. There have been no deaths in Lee County, officials said.
Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 19,700.
See below for the number of cases by county:
|County
|Laboratory-Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Alamance County
|34
|0
|Alexander County
|2
|0
|Alleghany County
|2
|0
|Anson County
|10
|0
|Ashe County
|4
|0
|Beaufort County
|13
|0
|Bertie County
|12
|1
|Bladen County
|1
|0
|Brunswick County
|34
|1
|Buncombe County
|36
|2
|Burke County
|61
|2
|Cabarrus County
|107
|1
|Caldwell County
|15
|0
|Carteret County
|21
|1
|Caswell County
|3
|0
|Catawba County
|33
|1
|Chatham County
|37
|0
|Cherokee County
|10
|1
|Chowan County
|3
|0
|Clay County
|3
|0
|Cleveland County
|35
|0
|Columbus County
|31
|1
|Craven County
|24
|1
|Cumberland County
|82
|1
|Currituck County
|3
|0
|Dare County
|10
|1
|Davidson County
|85
|2
|Davie County
|21
|2
|Duplin County
|15
|0
|Durham County
|275
|1
|Edgecombe County
|22
|1
|Forsyth County
|112
|4
|Franklin County
|27
|0
|Gaston County
|80
|3
|Gates County
|4
|0
|Granville County
|88
|0
|Greene County
|10
|0
|Guilford County
|134
|9
|Halifax County
|21
|0
|Harnett County
|38
|2
|Haywood County
|3
|0
|Henderson County
|68
|2
|Hertford County
|4
|1
|Hoke County
|18
|0
|Iredell County
|71
|1
|Johnston County
|92
|4
|Jones County
|6
|1
|Lee County
|8
|0
|Lenoir County
|14
|0
|Lincoln County
|15
|0
|Macon County
|2
|1
|Martin County
|5
|0
|McDowell County
|16
|0
|Mecklenburg County
|935
|11
|Mitchell County
|4
|0
|Montgomery County
|12
|1
|Moore County
|65
|0
|Nash County
|32
|1
|New Hanover County
|54
|0
|Northampton County
|60
|0
|Onslow County
|28
|1
|Orange County
|141
|2
|Pamlico County
|5
|0
|Pasquotank County
|15
|0
|Pender County
|5
|0
|Perquimans County
|4
|0
|Person County
|8
|0
|Pitt County
|62
|1
|Polk County
|9
|0
|Randolph County
|51
|2
|Richmond County
|7
|1
|Robeson County
|7
|0
|Rockingham County
|14
|2
|Rowan County
|105
|2
|Rutherford County
|37
|1
|Sampson County
|11
|0
|Scotland County
|9
|0
|Stanly County
|14
|1
|Stokes County
|9
|0
|Surry County
|10
|0
|Transylvania County
|6
|0
|Union County
|101
|1
|Vance County
|19
|0
|Wake County
|424
|0
|Warren County
|3
|0
|Washington County
|15
|1
|Watauga County
|8
|0
|Wayne County
|69
|0
|Wilkes County
|4
|1
|Wilson County
|58
|3
|Yadkin County
|10
|0
All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.