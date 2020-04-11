NC health officials confirm 4,312 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 4,312 cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday morning, an increase of several hundred from Friday.

There are 362 people currently hospitalized a the number of deaths has risen to 80.

The death toll has increased by six in just 24 hours, official said.

The positive cases span across 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

On Saturday, Johnston County reported five new coronavirus cases, which brings the total to 96 for the county.

Cumberland County Saturday reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for Cumberland County to 81.

Meanwhile, Lee County confirmed one new COVID-19, which brings the total for the county up to nine cases. There have been no deaths in Lee County, officials said.

Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 19,700.

See below for the number of cases by county:

CountyLaboratory-Confirmed CasesDeaths
Alamance County340
Alexander County20
Alleghany County20
Anson County100
Ashe County40
Beaufort County130
Bertie County121
Bladen County10
Brunswick County341
Buncombe County362
Burke County612
Cabarrus County1071
Caldwell County150
Carteret County211
Caswell County30
Catawba County331
Chatham County370
Cherokee County101
Chowan County30
Clay County30
Cleveland County350
Columbus County311
Craven County241
Cumberland County821
Currituck County30
Dare County101
Davidson County852
Davie County212
Duplin County150
Durham County2751
Edgecombe County221
Forsyth County1124
Franklin County270
Gaston County803
Gates County40
Granville County880
Greene County100
Guilford County1349
Halifax County210
Harnett County382
Haywood County30
Henderson County682
Hertford County41
Hoke County180
Iredell County711
Johnston County924
Jones County61
Lee County80
Lenoir County140
Lincoln County150
Macon County21
Martin County50
McDowell County160
Mecklenburg County93511
Mitchell County40
Montgomery County121
Moore County650
Nash County321
New Hanover County540
Northampton County600
Onslow County281
Orange County1412
Pamlico County50
Pasquotank County150
Pender County50
Perquimans County40
Person County80
Pitt County621
Polk County90
Randolph County512
Richmond County71
Robeson County70
Rockingham County142
Rowan County1052
Rutherford County371
Sampson County110
Scotland County90
Stanly County141
Stokes County90
Surry County100
Transylvania County60
Union County1011
Vance County190
Wake County4240
Warren County30
Washington County151
Watauga County80
Wayne County690
Wilkes County41
Wilson County583
Yadkin County100

All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.

