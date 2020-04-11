NC health officials confirm 4,312 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 4,312 cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday morning, an increase of several hundred from Friday.

There are 362 people currently hospitalized a the number of deaths has risen to 80.

The death toll has increased by six in just 24 hours, official said.

The positive cases span across 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

On Saturday, Johnston County reported five new coronavirus cases, which brings the total to 96 for the county.

Cumberland County Saturday reported six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for Cumberland County to 81.

Meanwhile, Lee County confirmed one new COVID-19, which brings the total for the county up to nine cases. There have been no deaths in Lee County, officials said.

Nationwide, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 19,700.

See below for the number of cases by county:

County Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Deaths Alamance County 34 0 Alexander County 2 0 Alleghany County 2 0 Anson County 10 0 Ashe County 4 0 Beaufort County 13 0 Bertie County 12 1 Bladen County 1 0 Brunswick County 34 1 Buncombe County 36 2 Burke County 61 2 Cabarrus County 107 1 Caldwell County 15 0 Carteret County 21 1 Caswell County 3 0 Catawba County 33 1 Chatham County 37 0 Cherokee County 10 1 Chowan County 3 0 Clay County 3 0 Cleveland County 35 0 Columbus County 31 1 Craven County 24 1 Cumberland County 82 1 Currituck County 3 0 Dare County 10 1 Davidson County 85 2 Davie County 21 2 Duplin County 15 0 Durham County 275 1 Edgecombe County 22 1 Forsyth County 112 4 Franklin County 27 0 Gaston County 80 3 Gates County 4 0 Granville County 88 0 Greene County 10 0 Guilford County 134 9 Halifax County 21 0 Harnett County 38 2 Haywood County 3 0 Henderson County 68 2 Hertford County 4 1 Hoke County 18 0 Iredell County 71 1 Johnston County 92 4 Jones County 6 1 Lee County 8 0 Lenoir County 14 0 Lincoln County 15 0 Macon County 2 1 Martin County 5 0 McDowell County 16 0 Mecklenburg County 935 11 Mitchell County 4 0 Montgomery County 12 1 Moore County 65 0 Nash County 32 1 New Hanover County 54 0 Northampton County 60 0 Onslow County 28 1 Orange County 141 2 Pamlico County 5 0 Pasquotank County 15 0 Pender County 5 0 Perquimans County 4 0 Person County 8 0 Pitt County 62 1 Polk County 9 0 Randolph County 51 2 Richmond County 7 1 Robeson County 7 0 Rockingham County 14 2 Rowan County 105 2 Rutherford County 37 1 Sampson County 11 0 Scotland County 9 0 Stanly County 14 1 Stokes County 9 0 Surry County 10 0 Transylvania County 6 0 Union County 101 1 Vance County 19 0 Wake County 424 0 Warren County 3 0 Washington County 15 1 Watauga County 8 0 Wayne County 69 0 Wilkes County 4 1 Wilson County 58 3 Yadkin County 10 0

All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.