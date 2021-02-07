N.C. COVID deaths inch closer to 10,000, while hospitalizations continue to decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were 57 COVID-19 deaths reported across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 9,983, 17 shy of 10,000.

Sunday’s total is the fewest since there were just seven reported a week ago on February 1.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 2,400 for the first time since Dec. 8.

Currently, 2,378 patients are hospitalized, the fewest in almost two months. Hospitalizations have fallen on 22 of the last 24 days and on 12 days in a row.

There were 4,674 new cases reported Sunday. The state has seen fewer than 6,000 new cases every day for a week, except Wednesday, when there was a record 12,079, largely due to a delay that caused a dump of two months’ worth of positives from FastMed clinics.

The state’s percent positive also appears to trending down. The 7.4 percent based on testing from Friday is the lowest since Nov. 25 (6.9 percent) and Sunday marks the fourth straight day it’s been in the 7 percent range.