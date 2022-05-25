RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – House Bill 755 was introduced on Tuesday during a press briefing at the legislation building by North Carolina Republican leaders.

This bill will limit discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity topics in certain state classrooms if passed.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Committee discussed the proposed bill as Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Wilkes) delivered it.

“Today’s bill is to really empower our parents to really play an active and present role in their child’s schooling,” she said.

However, a few senators had questions about the bill and wondered if it send the wrong message to citizens.

“The bill can certainly be interpreted as sending a signal, outside of North Carolina, that our state is not a welcoming place,” Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) shared during the committee discussion.

Sen. Ballard said the bill is needed to strengthen the relationship with parents, the school and the community itself.

The bill calls for the banning of LGBTQ+ topics in the curriculum for K-3 classes. The bill also requires parental notice when students from kindergarten through high school question their sexual identity in school. It also gives parents access to their child’s health care and privacy records among other topics.

“Parents do have rights and most of these rights are already in statute,” Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Guilford) stated.

Sen. Chaudhuri said parents are mostly concerned about one thing at this time.

“Really as a parent… I mean that is what I really care about at this very moment is the right to keep our children safe in schools,” he said.

After the committee gave their concerns members from the public had an opportunity to weigh in. A representative from Save Our Schools gave her testimony on why they would oppose the bill.

“As a formerly abused child, I was nine-years old the day Mrs. Corinda called my mother to tell her something about what I had disclosed about what was happening in my home. I don’t remember if I had gotten beat that day, but I remember my mother at the top of the stairs screaming traitor,” she shared. “If you force schools to tell parents what children disclosed to them, you will harm children.”

Meanwhile others agree such legislation is needed.

“There is no room in the classroom for that. They should be learning fundamentals, not about sex or gender identities. So thank you guys for your leadership,” a representative of N.C. Values said.

Government Roy Cooper shared a statement about the bill:

“Schools are grateful for involved parents and we need even more of them working together with teachers to educate our children. However, the last thing our state needs is another Republican political ploy like the bathroom bill which hurt our people and cost us jobs, so let’s keep the “Don’t Say Gay” culture wars out of North Carolina classrooms.”

Wednesday was only a discussion, and the Senate is not expected to vote on the bill until next week.