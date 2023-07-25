RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Forest Service is continuing to assist landowners with storm-damaged tree and forested areas.

The service said homeowners and anyone else looking to clean up after the storm should use caution and think about safety first.

Unless a damaged tree is a safety risk, tree removal decisions can come later after the storm cleanup, according to the service.

After a storm, hasty or emotional decisions about damaged trees can result in unnecessary removals or drastic pruning decisions. The following are some basic guidelines:

Debris cleanup

Cleaning up downed debris is fraught with safety risks including a debris field making for poor footing and potentially downed electric lines. If electrical wires are an issue, do not attempt tree work. Contact your utility company and let them remove the electrical wires. If you use a chainsaw, do so in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Work only on the ground and always wear personal protective equipment such as a hard hat and hearing and eye protection. Be aware of cutting any branches under tension or pressure.

Perform a general safety inspection of your trees

Is the soil around the base of the tree lifting or cracking? This may be an indication the tree may be falling over. Saturated soils and high winds can lead to uprooted trees. Long periods of standing water can cause additional stress and mortality.

Look up into the canopy of the tree. Are there any cracked, split or broken hanging branches?

The NCFS recommends having these inspected and addressed by a qualified arborist.

Tree Pruning vs. Tree Removal