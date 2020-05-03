NC health officials report fewer cases of COVID-19 on Sunday than Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state for Sunday and are reporting fewer cases than on Saturday.

On Saturday, 11,509 positive cases were reported, across 98 counties. On Sunday, NC DHHS reported 11,664 positive cases across 99 counties, an increase of 155.

Avery County is now the only county with no cases reported.

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the total for the state to 422.

The number of people hospitalized is currently down to 475, 27 fewer than were reported on Sunday.