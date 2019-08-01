N.C. lawmakers to tour ECU Brody School of Medicine, discuss funding for new facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

On Thursday, state lawmakers will tour ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, and a potential site for a new BSOM facility, which lawmakers have appropriated $215 million to build in the proposed state budget.



The tour will begin at 1:00 p.m., and will include N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, House Majority Leader John Bell, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D., ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach, Dr. Mark Stacy – Dean of Brody School of Medicine, City of Greenville officials, and other state lawmakers.



The latest state budget, which was approved by the House and Senate, but was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 28, appropriates $215 million in state funding to build a new Brody School of Medicine building at ECU.

The current Brody School of Medicine building opened in 1977, and the Brody Medical Sciences Building opened in 1982.



In July 2019, ECU officials broke ground on a new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, expected to open in September 2021, on land located between 9th Street, 10th Street, Evans Street, and Cotanche Street.



The $90 million building is funded through the Connect NC Bond referendum passed in 2016.

