Naked man dies following high-speed pursuit in Tennessee

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A naked man causing a disturbance at a Tullahoma business led to a police pursuit and a crash Wednesday morning that killed the suspect, authorities say.

Tullahoma police responded after midnight to the Food Lion on West Lincoln Street for reports of an undisclosed incident involving the nude man, identified by investigators as 29-year-old Lawrence Bean of Lynchburg.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tullahoma police pursued Bean’s car, but ended the chase due to high speeds.

Police lost contact with Bean but said, at some point, his car went off the road, then slammed into a mailbox, muiltiple trees and some rocks. Bean’s car then collided with a parked SUV, causing the car to flip and land on its top, THP explained.

Bean was pronounced dead at a hospital, Highway Patrol said.

The incident remains under investigation.

