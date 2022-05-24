FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fort Bragg is closer to getting a new name. A special naming commission has suggested the post’s name be changed to Fort Liberty.

Fort Bragg’s renaming comes after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act. It calls for the renaming of all 10 U.S. military installations named after confederate soldiers, including Fort Bragg.

Recommended names are as follows:

Fort Benning, Ga. – rename Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal and Julia Moore.

Fort Bragg, N.C. – rename Fort Liberty after the value of liberty.

Fort Gordon, Ga. – rename Fort Eisenhower after General of the Army Dwight Eisenhower.

Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker.

Fort Hood, Texas – rename Fort Cavazos after Gen. Richard Cavazos.

Fort Lee, Va. – rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

Fort Pickett, Va. – rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

Fort Polk, La. – rename Fort Johnson after Sgt. William Henry Johnson.

Fort Rucker, Ala. – rename Fort Novosel after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel, Sr.

Final name changes must be approved by Congress.

Replacing the post’s name won’t come without a cost. An earlier report by CBS 17 found it would cost $2 million to replace all the signage currently displaying the Fort Bragg name.

“We would not be able to change them overnight or immediately, upon a name change of Fort Bragg. We would phase it in. We’ll have to hire some contracts,” Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said.

Barksdale said the ultimate cost of signage will depend on the length of the name. For shorter names, a decal could be pasted over current signage. Longer names may require newer, larger signs resulting in higher costs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.