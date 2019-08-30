NC State alum Christina Koch Skypes from space with Wolfpack students

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A lot of North Carolina students are feeling inspired to take their dreams to new heights, and some are even thinking about reaching for the stars.

It’s not every day you get to Skype with someone from outer space, but that’s exactly what more than one thousand students at North Carolina State University got to do on Friday.

“It was amazing to see Christina on the screen I couldn’t believe that she was actually hearing us and talking to us to see her zoom around on the international space station was really amazing,” said Ana Sofia Uzsoy, a junior at NC State majoring in Physics and Computer Science. “It’s kind of insane that [she came] from where I am right now.”

Students got to talk with NASA astronaut and N.C. State graduate Christina Koch live from the International Space Station.

“It has certainly been my honor to be a part of it and inspire people,” Koch told students. “I know when I look down on North Carolina, it inspires me up here.”

A few select students got to ask their questions live.

“I think it was an amazing experience and an honor to talk to someone who came from my school and is at such an amazing point in their lives and has achieved so much,” said Nina Wayne, a senior at North Carolina School of Science and Math. “It’s really inspiring.”

One student asked Koch, “Can you show us one of the hardest things to do when living and working in micro gravity?”

“The one thing I find challenging is moving around in micro gravity,” Koch said as she floated away upside down.

The students say after meeting Christina they feel inspired to reach for the moon.

“It’s kind of crazy that she and I are basically getting the same training and to think that she can do all of that makes me think that I can probably achieve whatever I want to,” said Uzsoy.

