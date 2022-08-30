MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WNCN) — The highly anticipated launch of the Artemis I rocket was scrubbed at the last minute Monday morning due to an engine issue. The new anticipated launch date is set for Friday, Sept. 2, but no matter when it ends up launching, it will be a game-changer for the future of space travel.

“We’re looking to establish a Lunar Base on the surface of the Moon where we can harvest resources like water ice to convert into liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen which we will use to fuel rockets to launch from the Moon to go to Mars and beyond,” explains NASA Engineer Chandler Scheuermann.

He also says Artemis is like nothing that has ever been done before.

It’s been more than 50 years since the U.S. first stepped foot on the moon, and while a lot has changed since then, our quest for knowledge and our desire to return to the Moon hasn’t.

“The Apollo program, as well as the Space Shuttle Program, as well as the International Space Station, and all of our satellites, and everything we’ve done to date have enabled us to do what we’re about to do which is to return astronauts to the Moon to stay,” Scheuermann says.

While there will be no humans onboard the Artemis I, this launch serves an important purpose by being a test flight so that future Artemis missions can bring our astronauts safely to and from the Lunar surface and beyond.

“Ultimately this program is the program that will enable humans to leave this planet permanently for the first time,” Scheuermann says. “So when you think about it in those terms, I’d say there’s a whole lot to be excited about.”

The first missions to the Moon were named after the god of the Moon, Apollo, but this new program is named after his twin sister for a specific reason.

“We tie that into our future planned astronaut candidacy so that our plans to send the first female astronaut and the first person of color to the Lunar surface, so I’m sure we would have made Artemis proud.”

