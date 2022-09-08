RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The NASCAR All-Star Race is coming to the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Governor Roy Cooper, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports officials made the announcement Thursday.

The All-Star Race will happen during the 75th anniversary season of NASCAR.

Governor Cooper shared the importance of motorsports in North Carolina’s history and economy.

“Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival,” said Cooper. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”

North Carolina and North Wilkesboro have had an impact on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”

And the roots for stockcar racing run deep in North Carolina and at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer, shared how important those roots are.

“As part of our 75th anniversary season, we are excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race. This will be a can’t-miss event as we honor our past and look forward to the future,” O’Donnell said.