WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — NASCAR racer Kyle Busch, younger brother to fellow driver Kurt Busch, will part ways with Joe Gibbs Racing and join Richard Childress Racing.

The two-time NASCAR Cup-winning champion made the announcement Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kyle Busch has had massive success with JGR, winning two cup titles and building a massively successful Toyota truck team. He has raced with JGR since 2008.

“To Joe Gibbs and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, the Mars family, Norm Miller, you guys took a chance on … a kid 15 years ago to let me drive your race car. And, you know, we hit the ground running, and we haven’t stopped since. We’ve won a lot of races. We’ve won some championships, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Kyle Busch says he plans to join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season.

“To me, this is a historic announcement for RCR and I couldn’t be more proud to be sitting beside our next driver at RCR for the #8 car, Mr. Kyle Busch,” Richard Childress said at the news conference. “It’s a big day for all of us.”

Kyle Busch is expected to trade in his M&M-themed uniform as he changes teams and sponsors. Childress says the team will announce sponsors at a later date.

Kyle Busch’s move comes a few months after the driver and his family announced the birth of his daughter. Lennix Key Busch was born at 5:12 a.m. on May 10, the second child of Kyle and Samantha Busch after Brexton. The newest addition to the Busch family was celebrated by Joe Gibbs Racing with a special decal on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD: “Welcome Baby Lennix 5-10-22.”

Kyle Busch’s brother, Kurt Busch, drives for 23Xi Racing. He was forced to sit out the beginning of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs due to an injury.

23XI Racing announced that Kurt Busch, who drives the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, missed the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs while he continues to recover from an injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway. He reportedly had concussion-like symptoms.